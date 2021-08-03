Province reports seven new cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Tuesday

Saskatchewan health officials reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including seven new cases in North Central.

Of the 50,120 COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan since the start of the outbreak, 449 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 31 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has one active case and North Central 3 has three active cases.

There were no new deaths were reported Tuesday. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 578.

There are currently 58 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. There are currently 48 patients receiving in patient care and 10 in intensive care. There are currently 11 patients in hospital in North Central.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 48, or 4.0 cases per 100,000 people.

Another 49 recoveries were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49,093.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,994 cases have been reported in the North area (4,781 North West, 4,594 North Central and 1,619 North East).

There were 1,062 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Monday. As of August 3, there have been 965,423 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 775 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,417,902.

There were 28 doses administered in the North Central Zone. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon. According to the province 42,927 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

As of August 3, 75 per cent of eligible residents have received their first dose. Roughly 64 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

The province is also moving to a weekly COVID-19 update format beginning August 3.

The province also announced last week that as of August 8, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is shifting their vaccination focus from mass vaccination to focused outreach, targeting those in the province who are under- and unvaccinated.

The provincial vaccination program will continue through targeted walk-in and pop up clinics, as well as through participating pharmacies. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of all the options currently available to receive your first or second dose.

643 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are now 643 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of August 3.

This was among 12,362 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 83 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 86 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,831 identified VOCs.

There were no new lineage results reported today. Of the 8,126 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,055 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 430 are Gamma (P.1) and 631 are Delta (B.1.617.2).

According to the province’s release 82 new lineage results were reported for one VOC between July 31 and August 3.