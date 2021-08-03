Police lay charges after 23-year-old rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A 23-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a disturbance on the 800 block of Second Street East.

Police were called to the scene at around 6:40 p.m. on July 31. They discovered the man shortly afterwards. He was transferred to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon in serious condition.

Officers arrested a 25-year-old man at the scene. Police say the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

The 25-year-old faces an aggravated assault charge. He made his first appearance in provincial court Tuesday morning.