Police asking for information about 42-year-old missing person case

Prince Albert police are asking the public for any information about a 42-year-old missing person’s case.

June Johnson was last seen on Aug. 3, 1979 when a family friend drove her to the old Marlboro Hotel in Prince Albert. Police say they continue to investigate the case to find answers for Johnson’s family and friends.

Anyone with information, no matter who insignificant it may seem, is asked to come forward. Residents can call Prince Albert police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is the third historical missing person case Prince Albert police raised awareness about recently. Investigators have also asked for information about Samuel Lachance, who was last seen on July 29, 1987, and Robert “Bud” Wiggins, who was last seen just before sunrise getting a ride to a residence in the 500 block of 11th Street East on July 28, 1980.