Charges laid in 2020 death on Big River First Nation

On Tuesday, the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes Unit – South announced that they have charged 20-year-old Karlyne Morin in connection with the 2020 death of a Big River First Nation man.

The case began on January 6, 2020, when RCMP responded to a complaint that 36-year-old Richard Netmaker had been abducted from his residence on Big River First Nation and assaulted. Police began searching for Netmaker.

Investigators determined he was last seen in an isolated area northwest of Big River First Nation. On January 10, 2020, Big River RCMP located him deceased in a rural area near Pekakumew Lake. The Major Crimes Unit – South has been investigating his death since.

On July 26, 2021, officers arrested and charged Morin, who is from Big River First Nation, with one count, criminal negligence causing death and two counts of forcible confinement.

Morin has appeared in court in Prince Albert and her next appearance is scheduled for August 5.

The Major Crimes Unit – South continues to investigate the circumstances of Richard Netmaker’s death. Anyone with information should call the Big River RCMP at 306-469-2590. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.