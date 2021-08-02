Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in North Central Monday

Saskatchewan health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 in North Central, which includes Prince Albert, on Monday.

This was among a total of 29 cases reported in the province.

Of the 50,096 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 474 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 29 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has one active case and North Central 3 has three active cases.

There were no new deaths reported Monday. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 578.

There are currently 58 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. There are currently 47 patients receiving in patient care and 11 in intensive care. North Central has 11 patients in hospital.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 51, or 4.2 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 111 recoveries were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49,044.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,986 cases are from the North area (4,780 North West, 4,587 North Central and 1,619 North East).

There were 862 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Sunday. As of August 2, there have been 964.363 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 1,531 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,417,127.

There were 110 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Sunday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 42,905 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

The province also announced last week that as of August 8, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is shifting their vaccination focus from mass vaccination to focused outreach, targeting those in the province who are under- and unvaccinated.

While the provincial vaccination program will continue through targeted walk-in and pop up clinics as well as through participating pharmacies, take advantage of all the options currently available to receive your first or second dose.

640 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are now 640 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of August 2.

This was among 12,358 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 83 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 86 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,831 identified VOCs.

There were 76 new lineage results reported today. Of the 8,126 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,055 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 430 are Gamma (P.1) and 631 are Delta (B.1.617.2).