Final four determined at Men’s Northern

A new Men’s Northern champion will be crowned on Monday as the 100th edition of the tournament wraps up at the Cooke Municipal Golf Course.

After defeating 2019 winner Cory Selander on Sunday morning, Michael Smith followed up that performance by beating reigning titleholder Danny Klughart in the quarter-final round.

Smith’s opponent in the semifinal of the match play event, which got underway at 7 a.m., is Greg Swenson, who earned wins over Diehl Normand and Shaun Dunphy.

On the other side of the bracket, Wyatt Newman is set to take on Trevor Ring for a spot in the final, which will be held at 1 p.m.

Newman reached the final four with victories over Trent Kachur and Keegan Boire, while Ring knocked off two-time champion David Stewart and Travis Fehr on Sunday.

The semifinal matchups in the other flights, which also got underway at 7 a.m. Monday, are as follows.