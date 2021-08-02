Final four determined at Men’s Northern

A new Men’s Northern champion will be crowned on Monday as the 100th edition of the tournament wraps up at the Cooke Municipal Golf Course.
After defeating 2019 winner Cory Selander on Sunday morning, Michael Smith followed up that performance by beating reigning titleholder Danny Klughart in the quarter-final round.
Smith’s opponent in the semifinal of the match play event, which got underway at 7 a.m., is Greg Swenson, who earned wins over Diehl Normand and Shaun Dunphy.
On the other side of the bracket, Wyatt Newman is set to take on Trevor Ring for a spot in the final, which will be held at 1 p.m.
Newman reached the final four with victories over Trent Kachur and Keegan Boire, while Ring knocked off two-time champion David Stewart and Travis Fehr on Sunday.
The semifinal matchups in the other flights, which also got underway at 7 a.m. Monday, are as follows.
- Championship Flight Consolation: Cory Selander vs. Colin Coben/Cole Jenkins vs. David Stewart
- First Flight: Shawn Strelau vs. Denver Grolla/Josh Guthrie vs. Jeff Whitfield
- First Flight Consolation: Martin Ring vs. Dean Gerard/Brad Phelps vs. Darryl Czuy
- Second Flight: George Jansen vs. Jax Gipman/Garry Hagen vs. Kevin Ledoux
- Second Flight Consolation: Darren McDougall vs. Tony Meredith/Milt Grolla vs. Clay Mullis
- Third Flight: Jaret Nelson vs. Devin Mah/Ken Gordon vs. Richard Laclaire
- Third Flight Consolation: Glen Erickson vs. Tom Ross/Jason McKay vs. Brett Blakely
- Fourth Flight: Ryan Smith vs. Ray Field/Jeff Scarrow vs. Harry Bahnmann
- Fourth Flight Consolation: Jeff Krafchuk vs. Keenan Strelau/Glen Pickard vs. Jeff McKeand
- Fifth Flight: Ian Harnett vs. Leo McDougall/Rafi Tahmazian vs. Darryl Simmonds
- Fifth Flight Consolation: Darcy Tupper vs. Justin Derkatch/Duane Friesen vs. Tim Reid
- Sixth Flight: Chris Beres vs. Dustin Rhoades/Jeff Joanette vs. Rick Genest
- Sixth Flight Consolation: Tom Wormworth vs. Kelly Timmerman/Ty Jaeger vs. Larry Hammett
- Seventh Flight: Kyle Diakow vs. Chris Gates/Richard Skopyk vs. Toby Jaeger
- Seventh Flight Consolation: Keanan Tibbs vs. Jason Burnell/Brett Ramage vs. Laurie Labelle