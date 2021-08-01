Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in North Central Sunday

Saskatchewan health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 in North Central, which includes Prince Albert, on Sunday.

This was among a total of 43 cases reported in the province.

Of the 50,067 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 496 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 27 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has no active cases and North Central 3 has three active cases.

As well, one case was deemed a non-Saskatchewan resident and removed from the North Central zone, the case was from July 30.

There were no new deaths were reported Sunday. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 578.

There are currently 48 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. There are currently 37 patients receiving in patient care and 11 in intensive care. There are currently four patients in hospital in North Central.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 53, or 4.4 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 26 recoveries were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,933.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,982 cases are from the North area (4,780 North West, 4,584 North Central and 1,618 North East).

There were 1,164 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Saturday. As of August 1, there have been 954,126 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 4,099 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,415,596.

There were 264 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Saturday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the province 42,284 people in North Central are fully vaccinated.

The province also announced last week that as of August 8, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is shifting their vaccination focus from mass vaccination to focused outreach, targeting those in the province who are under- and unvaccinated.

While the provincial vaccination program will continue through targeted walk-in and pop up clinics as well as through participating pharmacies, take advantage of all the options currently available to receive your first or second dose.

639 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are still 639 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of August 1.

This was among 12,356 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 83 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 86 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,831 identified VOCs.

There was one new lineage results reported today. Of the 8,050 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,041 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 426 are Gamma (P.1) and 574 are Delta (B.1.617.2).