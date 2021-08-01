Klughart low qualifier for Men’s Northern championship flight

Defending champion Danny Klughart has picked up right where he left off at the Men’s Northern.

The Prince Albert product shot a dazzling round of 65 on Saturday to earn the top overall seed in the championship flight for the 100th edition of the Cooke Municipal Golf Course’s showcase event.

Klughart, who teed off against Ron Cleghorn in the opening round at 7 a.m. Sunday, is looking to become the first golfer to repeat as tournament champion since Brett Henry in 2016 and 2017.

Two rounds of match play will be held on Sunday, with the semfinals taking place Monday morning and the championship contest getting underway around 1 p.m.

The full bracket for the championship flight is as follows: