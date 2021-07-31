Province reports 80 new cases, 53 recoveries in Saturday COVID update

Health officials reported 80 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 53 recoveries and no new deaths.

They also reported another 5,308 vaccine doses administered, 1,128 of which were first doses.

Saskatchewan now has 479 active cases, with an average of 50 new cases reported every day over the past seven days.

The North Central Zone reported six new cases on Saturday, all of which were in Prince Albert. The region also reported one new recovery, bringing the active case total to 29.

Prince Albert has 26 active cases. The rest are in North Central Zone 3.

The Far North West Zone reported 28 active new cases, all of which were in Far North West Zone 1. The region also reported 24 more recoveries, bringing their active case total to 122.

The Far North East reported two new cases and two recoveries. A previously announced case was also assigned to the area. There are now 62 active cases in the region.

Far North Central reported six new cases and two recoveries. It now has 31 active cases.

The North East Zone reported one new case and no recoveries. It now has seven active cases.

Saskatchewan has 46 patients in hospital with COVID-19, including 11 receiving intensive care. One of those ICU patients is in North Central.