Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in North Central Friday

Saskatchewan health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 in North Central, which includes Prince Albert, on Friday.

This was among a total of 56 cases reported in the province.

Of the 49,940 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 448 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 21 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has no active cases and North Central 3 has three active cases.

There were no new deaths were reported Friday the number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains 578.

There are currently 50 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. Of the 40 reported as receiving in patient care, four are in North Central. Of the 10 people reported as being in intensive care, one is in North Central.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 41, or 3.4 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 22 recoveries were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,914.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,963 cases are from the North area (4,770 North West, 4,576 North Central and 1,617 North East).

There were 1,779 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Thursday. As of July 30, there have been 960,527 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 5,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,406,189.

There were 280 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Monday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

There were 222 doses administered with zone of residence information pending,

According to the province, 75 per cent of those 12 and over have received their first dose and 63 per cent of those 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

The province also announced Monday that as of August 8, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is shifting their vaccination focus from mass vaccination to focused outreach, targeting those in the province who are under- and unvaccinated.

While the provincial vaccination program will continue through targeted walk-in and pop up clinics as well as through participating pharmacies, take advantage of all the options currently available to receive your first or second dose.

639 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are still 639 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of July 30.

This was among 12,353 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 83 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 86 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,831 identified VOCs.

There were no new lineage results reported today. Of the 8,050 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,041 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 426 are Gamma (P.1) and 573 are Delta (B.1.617.2).