RCMP say SUV crossed centre line before head-on collision with semi on Thursday

Rosetown RCMP released more details about a crash that claimed the lives of two people on Hwy 7 near the community of Fiske on Thursday.

Police say an SUV was travelling west when it crossed over the centre line and entered the oncoming traffic lane. The SUV then collided head-on with an eastbound semi.

Both the driver and passenger in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics transported the semi driver to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The semi spilled its cargo upon impact, but police say it was not dangerous.

Hwy 7 remained closed to traffic in both directions for most of Thursday while RCMP investigated. The highway has since reopened.

Fiske is roughly 30 km west of Rosetown.