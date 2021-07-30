Province proclaims July 31 as Food Day Canada

On Friday the province announced that Saskatchewan would join the nation in a cross-country celebration of food and farming by proclaiming July 31 as Food Day Canada.

The day is an opportunity to celebrate Canada’s farmers, ranchers, fishers, processors, chefs, researchers and home cooks for all of their hard work and dedication.

“Food Day Canada is an excellent opportunity to share the stories of Saskatchewan producers and the world-class, environmentally sustainable food they grow in the province,” Agriculture Minister David Marit said in a release.

“Today, we should all recognize our agriculture industry for everything they do to help feed the world. We are fortunate to have an abundance of healthy food grown here at home, and I’m proud the province is participating in Food Day Canada.”

Food Day Canada originated in 2003 as a way to support the Canadian cattle industry. Since then, it has evolved to an annual summer celebration of not only the agriculture industry, but also the culinary culture and food management system.

“Food Day Canada is a great way for everyone to support Canada’s agricultural sector, whether by enjoying a great meal at home, or out at a restaurant,” Agriculture Producers of Saskatchewan (APAS) President Todd Lewis said.

“Saskatchewan produces a wide variety of high-quality agricultural products like meat, dairy, oilseeds, lentils and more and is the world leader in mustard exports. Saskatchewan farmers and ranchers are proud of the hard work they do every day to ensure our province’s many food products meet the highest standards of quality, and Food Day Canada is about showing appreciation to farmers and ranchers for that hard work.”

Both Marit and Lewis said Saskatchewan has a diverse agriculture and agri-food sector and is known world-wide as a reliable supplier of safe, high quality ingredients. In 2020, the province set a new record with $16.9 billion in agri-food exports, producing 87 per cent of Canada’s lentils, 83 per cent of Canada’s chickpeas and 79 per cent of Canada’s durum.

Saskatchewan is also one Canada’s largest beef-producing provinces. Food processing companies in Saskatchewan produce a wide range of cereal, meat and dairy products, as well as food ingredients.

There are several ways to get involved in Food Day Canada – shop at your local farmer’s market, cook up a family meal over a campfire, try a new recipe or dine at your favourite Canadian restaurant. People can also share how they are celebrating by using #FoodDayCanada online.