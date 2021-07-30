Hallberg and Walker win provincial senior golf titles

Impressive second round performances by Weyburn’s Rick Hallberg and Regina’s Kim Walker moved them into leads they wouldn’t relinquish as they brought home the Saskatchewan Men’s and Women’s Senior Provincial Championships on Thursday afternoon at The Legends Golf Club in Warman.

Hallberg, who entered the week as the defending champion and also won the competition in 2018, raced into the lead with a seven-under par round of 65 on Wednesday and backed that up with a 66 on Thursday to cruise to a 13 shot victory.

Lavern Arndt of Saskatoon finished in a tie for second with Warman’s George Janson, who captured the super senior event.

Saskatoon’s Rick Hilestead ended up in fourth, while Prince Albert’s Martin Ring and Swift Current’s Brent Wotypka were tied for fifth place.

Cliff Selander of Prince Albert, who was second at last year’s provincials and led the way after Tuesday’s opening round, finished in a tie for 17th.

In addition to the senior men’s title, Hallberg won the mid-masters championship by eight shots over Meadow Lake’s Chris Reid and Saskatoon’s Scott Allan.

Regina’s Kim Walker captured the provincial senior women’s golf championship for the second time in three years on Thursday.

Walker, who won the senior women’s title for the first time in 2019, rounded out her week in style with a one-under par 71 on Thursday as she beat Moose Jaw’s Lorie Boyle by eight shots.

The pair were tied for the lead after Tuesday’s opening round, but Walker would end up taking a two-stroke advantage into the final round on Boyle, who has won the event on seven occasions.

Rosetown’s Sue Skinner, Swift Current’s Denise Wilson and Lloydminster’s Jo-Anne Schiller rounded out the top five.

Susan Snell and Andrea Ring represented the Cooke Municipal Golf Course at the tournament and finished the week in 17th and 18th place.