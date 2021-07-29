RCMP report 2 deaths following collision between car and semi on Hwy 7

Hwy 7 west of Rosetown has been closed in both directions after a fatal two-vehicle collision between a semi and a sports car on Thursday.

Rosetown RCMP say two individuals died in the collision. Fire and ambulance crews are on the scene, and police have instructed drivers to avoid the area.

The incident occurred near the community of Fiske, roughly 30 km west of Rosetown. Police say the semi was not carrying any dangerous materials.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.