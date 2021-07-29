Province reports 52 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 4 in North Central

Health officials reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 16 recoveries and no new deaths.

Healthcare workers administered 6,019 new vaccine doses, including 356 in North Central. Roughly 75 per cent of eligible residents have received their first vaccine dose. Roughly 63 per cent are fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday, Saskatchewan has 412 active cases. That number has risen eight of the last nine days.

North Central reported four new cases on Thursday, all of which were in Prince Albert, and no recoveries. There are now 23 active cases in the region.

Prince Albert has 19 active cases. North Central Zone 1 has one, while Zone 3 has three.

The Far North West continues to have Saskatchewan’s highest number of active cases with 122. The region reported nine new cases on Thursday and four recoveries. The Regina and Saskatoon zones are tied for the second highest number of cases with 53 each.

The Far North East reported three new cases and one recovery on Thursday. There are now 51 active cases in the area.

Far North Central reported two new cases and no recoveries, bringing their active case total to 26.

The North East Zone reported two new cases and one recovery. There are six active cases in the area.

The North East is one of four zones with less than 10 active cases. The Central West Zone is the only region in the province with no new cases.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 44 new cases per day over the past seven days.

As of Thursday, there are 43 patients in hospital with the virus, nine of which are in intensive care. One of those ICU patients is in North Central.

Healthcare workers processed 1,564 COVID-19 tests on July 28.