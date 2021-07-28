Selander leads after opening round of senior men’s provincials

After finishing in second place at the 2020 Golf Saskatchewan senior men’s provincial championships, Prince Albert’s Cliff Selander is once again in contention at the tournament.

Selander shot a three-under-par round of 69 at The Legends Golf Club in Warman on Tuesday to take a one-shot lead over Barry Macooh, Don Monson and Shawn Strealu, who are all from Saskatoon.

Defending champion Rick Hallberg of Weyburn and Saskatoon’s Rick Hallstead were tied for fifth place at one-under going into Wednesday’s second round, while Prince Albert’s Martin Ring was four shots back and tied with Brent Wotypka (Swift Current), James Tsakas (Regina) and Doug Kozak (Regina) for seventh spot.

Selander was also tied for first place with Meadow Lake’s Chris Reid in the mid-masters event, which is for golfers that are 40 years of age and older.

Strealu and Saskatoon’s Scott Allan were one shot back of the co-leaders, with Hallberg and Allan Cote rounding out the top five.

The senior women’s division also had a tie for the lead after the opening round as Moose Jaw’s Lorie Boyle and Regina’s Kim Walker shot three-over par rounds of 75.

Denise Walker of Swift Current and Sue Skinner of Rosetown were five shots back in third place, while Jo-Anne Schiller and Robin Acton of Lloydminster were tied for fifth.

The three day tournament runs until Thursday.