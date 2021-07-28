RCMP historical case unit receives new information about 1974 death that may have occurred at Timber Bay Children’s Home

The Saskatchewan RCMP’s Historical Case Unit are investigating a death that potentially occurred at the Timber Bay Children’s Home in 1974 after an individual came forward with new information about the case.

RCMP say an individual contacted them on Oct. 21, 2020, but investigators were unable to get a recorded statement from the individual until July 8, 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

An RCMP spokesperson said the investigation is still in the early stages, so no charges have been laid. The spokesperson also declined to provide additional details out of respect for the privacy of those involved.

“This is a historical complaint dating back decades,” said Supt. Vince Foy, the officer in charge of the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit, said in a press release. “I can’t imagine how difficult it must be for someone to come forward and speak with police after so much time has passed.

“With the complaint being historical in nature, part of the investigative process will be to meet with multiple individuals in several communities. Investigators will listen to those who choose to come forward and will follow up on any information received.”

Anyone with information about a death at the Timber Bay Children’s Home is asked to contact the Historical Case Unit at 306-310-RCMP. Residents can also contact their local police detachment or service.

Foy said this is the only case involving a residential school under investigation by the Historical Case Unit.

A national 24-hour Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available to support survivors and those affected. You can access emotional and crisis support referral services by calling 1-866-925-4419.