Province reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, including 20 in far north

Health officials reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 51 new recoveries and no new deaths.

Healthcare workers administered an additional 4,562 vaccine doses, 315 of which were in North Central. Roughly 74 per cent of eligible residents have received their first dose. Roughly 63 per cent are fully vaccinated.

North Central reported two new cases and three recoveries. Health officials also assigned one case the region that was previously announced without residency information.

There are now 19 active cases in North Central. That’s the seventh highest total in the province.

Prince Albert reported both of North Central’s new cases, bringing the zone’s active case total to 15. North Central Zone 1 has one active case, while North Central Zone 3 has three.

The Far North West reported 10 new cases and 18 recoveries. The province also assigned six previously announced cases to the region. All six involved Saskatchewan residents who tested positive outside of the province.

There are now 117 active cases in the Far North West. That’s the highest total out of any zone in Saskatchewan.

The Far North East reported one new case and three recoveries. Health officials also assigned one new case to the region involving a resident who tested positive outside of Saskatchewan.

There are now 49 active cases in the Far North East. That’s tied with the Saskatoon Zone for the second highest number of cases out of any region in the province.

Far North Central reported eight new cases and no recoveries. There are now 24 active cases in the region.

The North East Zone reported one new case and no recoveries. There are now five active cases in the region.

Saskatchewan has 376 active cases. Health officials have reported an average of 41 new cases per day over the past seven days. The seven day average was 31 one week ago.

There are 43 patients in hospital with COVID-19, nine of which are in intensive care. One of those ICU patients is in North Central.