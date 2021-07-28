Fire at École Vickers Public School playground under investigation

Sask. Rivers Public School Division staff are still assessing the damage following a fire at the École Vickers Public School playground Wednesday evening.

Sask. Rivers education director Robert Bratvold thanked the Prince Albert Fire Department for their quick work in an email sent out at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Bratvold wrote that the cause of the fire was still under investigation, as was the extent of the damage.

“SRPSD is appreciative of the quick and skillful response from the fire department, and thankful that there are no reports of injuries at this time,” Bratvold wrote.

“(Vickers) school and school division staff are on site and will support PAFD in their work to conclude the response to the fire, and then we will begin the restoration process,” he added.

The Prince Albert Fire Department reported the fire started in the wood chips surrounding the playground equipment. Crews were called to the scene at around 5:45 p.m. and quickly extinguished it.

“There was extensive damage to the structure, but no injuries reported,” reads an update on the department’s Facebook page. “The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.”