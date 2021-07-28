Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for woman charged in Jeremy Starblanket homicide case

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 33-year-old woman wanted in connection with the death of 29-year-old Jeremy Starblanket in Prince Albert.

Loretta Lynn Sakebow faces a charge of second degree murder in connection with Starblanket’s death. Sakebow, who also goes by the name “Lynda,” has ties to Prince Albert, Ahtahkakoop First Nation, Witchekan Lake First Nation, and Pelican Lake First Nation.

She is described as 5’6 tall, and around 130 lbs. She has a tattoo on the right side of her neck.

Anyone with information about Sakebow’s whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest police agency immediately, or call the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222. Residents can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Starblanket’s body was found inside a house that burned down on the 500 block of Fifth Street East on March 20. Firefighters arrived on scene to find the building blown off its foundations following an explosion.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated until firefighters extinguished the blaze at around 8 p.m.