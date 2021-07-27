Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in North Central Tuesday

Saskatchewan health officials reported three new COVID-19 cases in North Central, which includes Prince Albert, on Tuesday.

This was among a total of 38 cases reported in the province.

Of the 49,765 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 362 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 15 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has one active case and North Central 3 has three active cases.

There were no new deaths were reported Tuesday. However, one death previously reported in the North Central zone in the 60 to 69 age group is no longer considered a COVID-19 death. The number of deaths related to COVID-19 is now 578.

There are currently 50 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. Of the 40 reported as receiving in patient care, four are in North Central. Of the 10 people reported as being in intensive care, one is in North Central.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 41, or 3.4 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 33 recoveries were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,825.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,936 cases are from the North area (4,757 North West, 4,565 North Central and 1,614 North East).

There were 1,234 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Monday. As of July 27, there have been 954,126 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 1,933 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,390,263.

There were 125 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Monday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

There were 112 doses administered with zone of residence information pending,

According to the province, 74 per cent of those 12 and over have received their first dose and 62 per cent of those 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

The province also announced Monday that the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will sihift their vaccination focus from mass vaccination to focused outreach, targeting those in the province who are under- and unvaccinated. The changes will come into effect on Aug. 8.

While the provincial vaccination program will continue through targeted walk-in and pop up clinics as well as through participating pharmacies, take advantage of all the options currently available to receive your first or second dose.

639 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are still 639 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of July 27.

This was among 12,340 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 83 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 84 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,831 identified VOCs.

There was one new lineage results reported today. Of the 7,962 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,027 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 419 are Gamma (P.1) and 506 are Delta (B.1.617.2).