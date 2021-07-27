Cooke Municipal Golf Course to host first RMH Red Jacket Classic in August

Prince Albert’s inaugural Red Jacket Classic is set to tee off at Cooke Municipal Golf Course on Aug. 26, with all funds raised going towards the Ronald McDonald Family Room at the Victoria Hospital.

Red Jacket ladies tournaments have been held in Saskatoon for more than 30 years, but recently Ronald McDonald House Charities Saskatchewan (RMH) made plans to host additional tournaments around the province. That includes two new co-ed tournaments, one of which is scheduled for Prince Albert.

“We thought it would be a great idea to get out there and meet some of the people in those different communities, and provide them with opportunities to play golf and raise some money for the house at the same time,” RMH Saskatchewan’s communications and development director Karen Linsley said.

“So far we’ve had a great relationship with Cooke Municipal Golf Course, and we look forward to the upcoming tournament.”

Victoria Hospital’s Ronald McDonald Family Room will celebrate its fifth anniversary in September. More than 13,500 families have used it since the opening, including 777 in 2020 alone.

Linsley said COVID restrictions have limited the number of families the room can support, but she expects that to change as the province reopens.

Room gives families a place to shower, do laundry, check email or eat while a child receives medical care in hospital.

“We can support them just by providing a quiet space off of the ward where they can be together as a family and support one another,” Linsley explained.

RMH just wrapped up their Men’s Red Jacket Classic at the Moon Lake Golf and Country Club on July 19. The Prince Albert tournament will be the third on their schedule, with another co-ed tournament scheduled for Aug. 30 at the Royal Regina Golf Club.

Linsley said they plan to hold a Red Jacket Classic in Prince Albert once a year for the foreseeable future. She said Cooke Golf Course has been very supportive of their efforts, which makes it even more likely the tournament will become an annual event.

RMH Saskatchewan hopes to have 120 golfers out for the Cooke tournament. So far, roughly half the spaces have been filled.

“We’d love to have a sellout,” Linsley said. “We encourage people to come out, see what we’re all about, and see how they can support Ronald McDonald Children’s House.

To get more information, or register for the Red Jacket Classic at Cooke Municipal Golf Course, visit www.rmh.sk.ca.