RCMP report 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in single vehicle rollover south of Big River

One person is dead and another seriously injured following a single vehicle rollover south of Big River.

RCMP say three men were in the vehicle when it left the roadway and rolled into a ditch at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24.

The 35-year-old North Battleford man driving the vehicle was declared dead at the scene. His family has been notified.

STARS Air Ambulance transported one passenger to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second passenger suffered minor injuries.

The incident occurred roughly 2.5 km north the Hwy 55 and Hwy 942 junction. RCMP collision reconstructionists continue to investigate.