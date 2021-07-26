Police searching for 20-year-old Dillon man last seen before community evacuated

Dillon RCMP have asked for the public’s assistance in finding a 20-year-old man who was last seen before the community evacuated due to the northern wildfires.

Police say Ronsyn Benjamin was last seen in Dillon around July 12, 2021. Benjamin may have been evacuated to Saskatoon, but police have not confirmed this. Police say his family is concerned about his well-being.

Benjamin is roughly 5’11 tall, and around 135 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police do not have a photo to release at this time.

Anyone with information about Benjamin’s location is asked to call RCMP at 306-282-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Residents can also submit a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.