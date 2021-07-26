One death related to COVID-19 reported Monday

Saskatchewan health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Monday.

The death was in the North West zone and in the 40 to 49 age group.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 is now 579.

The province also reported one new case of COVID-19 in North Central, which includes Prince Albert, on Monday.

This was among a total of 43 cases reported in the province.

Of the 49,727 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 356 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 15 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has eight active cases and North Central 3 has four active cases.

There are currently 55 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. Of the 45 reported as receiving in patient care, four are in North Central. Of the 10 people reported as being in intensive care, one is in North Central.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 38, or 3.2 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 23 recoveries were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,792.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,932 cases are from the North area (4,756 North West, 4,562 North Central and 1,614 North East).

There were 940 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan yesterday. As of July 25, there have been 954,126 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,542 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan over the past two days bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,350,671.

There were 127 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Monday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

There were 95 doses administered with zone of residence information pending,

According to the province, 74 per cent of those 12 and over have received their first dose and 62 per cent of those 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

639 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are still 639 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of July 22.

This was among 12,339 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 83 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 84 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,831 identified VOCs.

There were no new lineage results reported today. Of the 7,961 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,027 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 419 are Gamma (P.1) and 505 are Delta (B.1.617.2).