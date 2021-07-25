Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in North Central Sunday

Saskatchewan health officials reported two new cases of COVID-19 in North Central, which includes Prince Albert, on Sunday.

This was among a total of 27 cases reported in the province.

Of the 49,683 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 336 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 15 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has eight active cases and North Central 3 has four active cases.

As well on Sunday one case with pending residence information was assigned to North Central.

There were no deaths reported, as of Sunday there have been 578 deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

There are currently 62 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. Of these 51 are receiving inpatient care and 11 are in ICU. Numbers for North Central are not available on weekends.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 34, or 2.9 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 33 recoveries were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,769.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,931 cases are from the North area (4,756 North West, 4,561 North Central and 1,614 North East).

There were 1,040 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan yesterday. As of July 23, there have been 953,195 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 4.722 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,385,788.

There were 286 vaccine doses reported in North Central on Sunday.

Currently in North Central a total of 41,497 individuals are fully vaccinated.

639 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are still 639 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of July 22.

This was among 12,339 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 83 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 84 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,831 identified VOCs.

There were no new lineage results reported today. Of the 7,961 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,027 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 419 are Gamma (P.1) and 505 are Delta (B.1.617.2).