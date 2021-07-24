Whitter tops Under-18 championship flight at Junior Northern

After entering Thursday’s final round in third place, Will Whitter overcame a seven-stroke deficit to capture the 2021 Junior Northern’s Under-18 championship flight title at the Cooke Municipal Golf Course.

Whitter shot a final round 75 to put together a two-round total score of 158 and defeat Marcus Cameron by two shots.

Max McDougall, who led the tournament after Wednesday’s opening round, finished in third place and was six shots behind Whitter.

Owen Nelson and Easton Brown ended up in a tie for top spot in the Under-18 first flight after they each shot 166 over the two-day event.

Wyatt Nelson edged out Lincoln Rogers by a single stroke to win the Under-13 championship flight, while Kaleb Cournoyer cruised to the Under-13 first flight championship.

Jack Simonson picked up the Under-13 second flight title by two shots over Eric Ward and the junior junior division was won by Jackson Gareau.

Individual honours went to David Joseph (junior junior longest putt), Hudson McDougall (Under-13 closest to the pin) and Easton Brown (Under-18 closest to the pin).

The next major competition at Cooke is the 100th edition of the Men’s Northern, which will run from July 31 to Aug. 1.