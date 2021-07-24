Raiders golf tournament to return in September

After a year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prince Albert Raiders are gearing up for the return of one of their biggest off-ice events.

The 22nd edition of the team’s golf classic will be held expanded to two days this year, with a pre-reception being held at the Ches Leach Lounge at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1 and the tournament taking place on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. at Cooke Municipal Golf Club.

“Part of the reason why we extended it out was that it ended up being a really long day for everyone involved, especially on the team side of things, with a one-day event that lasted from 6 a.m. until midnight for those behind the scenes,” Raiders business manager Michael Scissons said.

“Now we have it where we have an opportunity a night before for everyone to meet up for the dinner and then they can hit the course the next day and head out on out after its done to start their Labour Day weekend plans.”

Prior to the pandemic, the 2020 tournament was planned to be an alumni-filled event to celebrate the club’s 50th anniversary, with Jeremy Colliton, Dave Tippett, Scott Hartnell and Terry Simpson all slated to attend.

“We’re still planning on having a big celebration down the road, but what you’re going to see this year is similar to what’s taken place here over the last five to six years,” Scissons said.

“This is an event that we look forward to every year. It’s the kickoff to our season and we see a lot of players and alumni return for it. We really missed having it last year and I think it’s going to be a great event in September.”

Registration for the tournament, which is $850 per team, is open until 5 p.m. on Aug. 19 and can be done on the team’s website.

Around the WHL

Two graduating captains have found opportunities in the American Hockey League for next season as Saskatoon Blades forward Chase Wouters inked a deal with the Abbotsford Canucks and Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Dino Kambeitz signed a contract with the Bakersfield Condors on Thursday.

Wouters, who was the first three-year captain in Blades history, had 181 points in 280 games in Saskatoon.

Kambeitz had 92 points in 211 games with the Victoria Royals and the Hurricanes, who made him captain for the shortened 2020-21 campaign.

Around the CHL

While it has yet to be confirmed by the Canadian Hockey League, TSN’s Darren Dreger tweeted on Thursday that details are being worked out with the NHL that will allow junior eligible players who played 20 or more AHL games last season to return to the AHL next season, rather than back to their major junior club.

Although it wouldn’t affect any teams in the WHL at the moment, it could lead to some big holes on OHL rosters as Jean-Luc Foudy (Windsor Spitfires), Ryan O’Rourke (Soo Greyhounds), Cole Perfetti (Saginaw Spirit), Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves), Donovan Sebrango (Kitchener Rangers), Zayde Wisdom (Kingston Frontenacs), Jacob Perreault (Sarnia Sting), Tyson Forester (Barrie Colts) and Jan Mysak (Hamilton Bulldogs) had all surpassed that limit during the 2020-21 campaign.

Czech blueliner Michael Krutil, who was picked by the Kelowna Rockets in the 2020 CHL Import Draft, has reached the game limit with the Rockford IceHogs but has yet to sign a contract with the Rockets.