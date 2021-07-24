Death related to COVID-19 reported in North Central Saturday

Saskatchewan health officials reported one new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. The death was in the North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert and the age group is not released on weekends by the province.

As of Saturday there have been 578 deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The province also reported four new cases of COVID-19 in North Central.

This was among a total of 46 cases reported in the province.

As well on Saturday two cases that were tested out-of-province and were added to the case counts in the North Central zone.

Of the 49,656 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 340 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 13 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has eight active cases and North Central 3 has two active cases.

There are currently 63 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. Of these 52 are receiving inpatient care and 11 are in ICU. Numbers for North Central are not available on weekends.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 36, or 3.0 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 19 recoveries were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,738.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,925 cases are from the North area (4,755 North West, 4,558 North Central and 1,612 North East).

There were 1,6457 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan yesterday. As of July 23, there have been 952,155 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan. 952,155

There were 6,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,381,066.

639 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are now 639 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of July 22.

This was among 12,336 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 83 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 83 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,831 identified VOCs.

There were no new lineage results reported today. Of the 7,961 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,027 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 419 are Gamma (P.1) and 505 are Delta (B.1.617.2).