SHA urges students between 12 and 17 to get vaccine ahead of 2021-22 school year

As of July 23, the Saskatchewan Health Authority has more than 52,000 booked appointment spaces available for the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are also openings at drive-thru, walk-in, and pop-up clinics. The SHA says available appointment times vary by location, so residents should book online to get the most up to date information. The AstraZeneca vaccine is available at some clinics by request.

“Immunization continues across the province, but we will continue to see COVID-19 transmission over the summer and into the fall, particularly among unvaccinated populations,” SHA officials said in a media release. “Variants of Concern (VOC) continue to develop, are more transmissible than the original strain of COVID-19, and are potentially more dangerous.”

Health officials say the Delta variant is 60 per cent more transmissible than the original virus. It spreads particularly quickly among residents who are not vaccinated.

“With the start of the school year just over five weeks away, now is the time to make sure children aged 12-17 are fully immunized and protected as they head into classrooms in September,” the SHA statement reads.

Residents must wait a minimum of 28 days after their first dose to receive their second. It takes roughly 14 days after the second dose to reach maximum immunity.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for the 12-17 age group. Saskatchewan currently has more than 97,000 Pfizer doses available, with another 180,000 expected to arrive over the next two weeks.