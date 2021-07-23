RCMP asking for public’s help in locating 27-year-old man wanted on assault charges

Prince Albert RCMP have asked for the public’s help in locating a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with an assault that occurred in Muskoday First Nation.

Ryan Bear faces several charges, including assault, uttering threats, and failure to comply with a probation order. Police issued a warrant for his arrest on April 21. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Bear is described as 6’0 tall, and around 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police say they do not have a photo of his at this time.

RCMP believe Bear could be in Prince Albert, Saskatoon or Muskoday. Residents are advised to avoid approaching him, and instead call Prince Albert RCMP at 306-765-5501, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The charges stem from an assault that occurred on April 19 in Muskoday. Investigators have been searching for Bear since issuing the arrest warrant.