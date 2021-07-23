Province reports two deaths related to COVID-19 Friday

Saskatchewan health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday. One death was in the adjacent North East zone and in the 60 to 69 age group.

The second death was in the 50 to 59 age group and in the Regina zone.

As of Friday there have been 577 deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The province also reported no new cases of COVID-19 in North Central, which includes Prince Albert.

This was among a total of 51 cases reported in the province.

Of the 49,608 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 312 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has nine active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has eight active cases and North Central 3 has two active cases.

There are currently 64 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. Of the 54 reported as receiving in patient care, six are in North Central. Of the 10 people reported as being in intensive care, three are in North Central.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 34, or 2.8 cases per 100,000 population.

Another 25 recoveries were reported on Friday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,719.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,915 cases are from the North area (4,752 North West, 4,552 North Central and 1,611 North East).

There were 1,654 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan yesterday. As of July 23, there have been 950,698 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 8,204 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,374,210.

There were 590 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Friday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

There were 276 doses administered with zone of residence information pending,

According to the province, 74 per cent of those 12 and over have received their first dose and 61 per cent of those 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

638 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are still 638 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of July 22.

This was among 12,333 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 83 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 83 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,831 identified VOCs.

There were 1no new lineage results reported today. Of the 7,961 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,027 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 419 are Gamma (P.1) and 505 are Delta (B.1.617.2).