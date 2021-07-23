PA Police make two arrests following ICRT investigation

Prince Albert police arrested and charged two people following an Integrated Crime Reduction Team investigation on Thursday.

Police arrived at a residence on Kemp Crescent at around 9 p.m. where they arrested a 24-year-old man on outstanding warrants. Officers located a shotgun and ammunition after further investigation. The man faces additional firearms related charges in connection with the incident.

Police also arrested a 26-year-old woman at the scene. She faces one count of breaching court-ordered release conditions.