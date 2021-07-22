Province reports 26 new COVID-19 cases, including 14 in Far North West

Saskatchewan health officials reported 26 new COVID-19 cases, 20 recoveries and no new deaths on Thursday.

Healthcare workers administered 7,286 more vaccine doses, 480 of which were in North Central. More than 1,400 of those new doses were first doses.

Roughly 74 per cent of eligible residents have received their first vaccine dose. Roughly 60 per cent are fully vaccinated.

North Central reported one new case and three recoveries on Thursday. There are now 19 active cases in the region.

The lone new case was in Prince Albert, which now has nine active cases. North Central Zone 1 has eight and Zone 3 has two.

The Far North West reported 14 new cases and three recoveries. There are now 83 active cases in the region. That’s the highest total in the province. The Saskatoon Zone has the second highest total with 48, followed by the North West with 33 and the Regina Zone with 31.

The Far North East reported one new case and two recoveries. There are 28 active cases in the region.

Far North Central reported no new cases or recoveries. There are five active cases in the area.

The North East reported no new cases and two recoveries, dropping their active case total to two. That’s the lowest total in the province. South Central has the second lowest total with three, followed by Central West with four and Far North Central with five.

As of Thursday, there are 59 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 11 in intensive care. Two of those ICU patients are in North Central.