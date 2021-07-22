Crop Report for the Period of July 6 to July 12, 2021

Ministry of Agriculture

The extremely hot and dry weather and minimal rainfall this week continues to cause crops to rapidly advance their developmental stages. Currently, 36 per cent of the fall cereals, 29 per cent of the spring cereals, 25 per cent of the oilseed crops and 30 per cent of the pulse crops are ahead of their normal stages of development for this time of year. The majority of crops this week are in poor to good condition.

The prolonged period of heat, coupled with the extremely dry conditions of the topsoil, has caused crops to be short, thin and impulsively advancing in many regions of the province due to the stress. Without a significant rainfall, many crops throughout the province will have their yields and quality severely impacted.

The topsoil moisture levels across the province also continue to decrease. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as 14 per cent adequate, 41 per cent short and 45 per cent very poor. Hay and pasture land is rated as nine per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and 55 per cent very short.

Rainfall this past week ranged from nil to 64 mm in the Foam Lake area. Scattered thunderstorms across the province provided a range of precipitation with some areas receiving more than others. The Odessa, Mossbank and Humboldt areas received 32 mm, the Radville and Rockglen areas 29 mm and the Avonlea area received 22 mm.

The rainfall this week did little to delay producers from their haying operations. Livestock producers now have 26 per cent of the hay crop cut while 39 per cent has been baled or put into silage. Hay quality is rated as four per cent excellent, 48 per cent good, 33 per cent fair and 15 per cent poor.

The Ministry of Highways would like to remind producers that grass is available, at no cost, for haying in highway ditches and rights of way. Since July 8, producers have been able to harvest any unclaimed hay without seeking permission of the adjacent landowner.

In the southern and central regions, hay in the ditches along secondary and rural highways is available on a first-come basis. Bales must be removed before August 15.

In the northern grain belt, contractors will start mowing ditches and rights of way on July 15. For more details, check out saskatchewan.ca or contact the Ministry of Highways district office in your area.

Crop and hay land damage this week was caused by the extremely dry soil conditions, hot temperatures, hot dry winds, grasshoppers and severe hail storms that swept through many parts of the province.

We would like to remind producers the Farm Stress Line is available for support if you need it. The Farm Stress Line is a confidential service, available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week, toll-free at 1-800-667-4442. Calls are answered by Mobile Crisis Services Regina, a non-profit, community-based agency and there is no call display.

Northeast Saskatchewan

The extended period of hot and dry weather conditions last week has taken a toll on many crops in the northeastern region. Yield potential has already been impacted with many crops showing symptoms of heat stress. Some crops are thin, stunted, are prematurely advancing and drying down. Even areas that received more rain throughout the spring are reporting that their crops are beginning to deteriorate rapidly and show more signs of heat stress. Crops are rated as good to poor across the region. Thirty-one per cent of fall cereals, 58 per cent of spring cereals, 58 per cent of oilseed and 71 per cent of pulse crops are rated as being in their normal stage of development.

Very little rainfall was received last week, ranging from trace amounts to 14 mm in the Emma Lake area. The Hudson Bay area received 10 mm and the Arborfield area received four mm.

Topsoil moisture across the region has severely deteriorated from last week. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as eight per cent adequate, 57 per cent short and 35 per cent very short. Hay and pasture land is rated as seven per cent adequate, 59 per cent short and 39 per cent very short. Rainfall is desperately needed in the region to help crops set and fill seed.

Twenty-eight per cent of hay has now been cut in the region with 49 per cent baled or put into silage. Hay quality is rated as 69 per cent good, 23 per cent fair and eight per cent poor. Yields at this time are expected to be lower than normal, although some wetter areas are hoping for average yields

The majority of crop damage this past week is due to lack of moisture, strong winds, gophers and insects such as grasshoppers.

Producers are busy haying, fixing equipment, applying fungicides if warranted and hoping for rain.

Northwest Saskatchewan

Continuous hot dry weather and little precipitation have taken a toll on crops in the region. Crops are now showing signs of heat stress and have begun to prematurely develop. Many canola fields that were flowering during the heat wave show severe damage from heat blasting. Rain is desperately needed to help later seeded crops set seed and keep the damage to yield and quality to a minimum.

Much of the region did not receive any rainfall, although the Lloydminster area reported 10 mm, the St. Walberg area nine mm and Meadow Lake area four mm.

Topsoil moisture conditions continue to decline in the region thanks to high temperatures, strong winds and very little rainfall. Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as ten per cent adequate, 40 per cent short and 50 per cent very short. Hay and pasture land is rated as 12 per cent adequate, 32 per cent short and 56 per cent very short.

Haying operations continue in the region, although yields are expected to be considerably less than normal. Some producers are not expecting a second cut. Twenty-two per cent of the hay crop has been cut and 39 per cent is baled or put into silage. Hay quality is rated as seven per cent excellent, 40 per cent good, 20 per cent fair and 33 per cent poor.

Pastures are browning from the heat and the reduced carrying capacity is already impacting livestock.

Crop damage this week is due to the extreme lack of moisture, strong winds, hot temperatures and pests such as gophers. Some producers have been applying insecticides for grasshoppers in pulse, cereal and hay crops.

Producers are busy haying, applying pesticides as needed, scouting crops, fixing equipment and hoping for rain.