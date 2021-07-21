Warrant issued for inmate who escaped from Willow Cree Heeling Lodge

RCMP issued a second call for assistance on Wednesday in locating Eugene Desjarlais, who was reported as missing from the Willow Cree Healing on July 13.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) reports that Desjarlais was unaccounted for during the 3:10 a.m. security round conducted by staff members at Willow Cree Healing Lodge, a minimum security federal institution located in Duck Lake.

According to the release, the CSC immediately contacted the Rosthern RCMP detachment, who issued a warrant for Dejarlais’ arrest.

Eugene Desjarlais is described as 43 years old, 5’10” in height and weighs183 lbs. He has a fair complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on his left upper arm, neck, abdomen, back and left hand.

Desjarlais is currently serving a sentence of two years, five months, and two days for two counts of Breaking and Entering with Intent to Commit.

Anyone who has information on the his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

The CSC is investigating the circumstances of this incident, and will work with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.