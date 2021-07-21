Province reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, including 24 in Far North West

Health officials reported 53 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 19 recoveries and no deaths.

Healthcare workers administered another 5,413 vaccine doses, including 641 in North Central. Roughly 74 per cent of eligible residents have received their first dose. Roughly 60 per cent are fully vaccinated.

North Central reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday and one recovery. Health officials also reassigned one case to the region. Prince Albert reported the region’s lone new case.

There are now 21 active cases in North Central, 11 of which are in Prince Albert. North Central Zone 1 has eight, while Zone 3 has two.

The Far North West reported 24 new cases on Wednesday, plus two more recoveries. There are now 72 active cases in the area. That’s the highest total in the province. The Saskatoon Zone is second with 51, followed by the Far North East.

The Far North East and Far North Central zones reported two new cases each on Wednesday. There are now 29 active cases in the Far North East, and five in Far North Central.

The North East reported no new cases or recoveries. They have four active cases.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 30 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past seven days. There are 276 active cases across the province.

There are 59 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 10 of which are in intensive care. One of those ICU patients is in North Central.

No new lineage results were reported on Wednesday.