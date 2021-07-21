Inmate who went missing from minimum security facility near Duck Lake has died

An inmate who escaped from Willow Cree Healing Lodge has died while unlawfully at large.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) announced shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday that Eugene Desjarlais, 43, had died. His next of kin have been notified. CSC has not released any other details about his death.

Staff members discovered Desjarlais has escaped from Willow Cree Healing Lodge while conducting security rounds at 3:10 a.m. on July 13. He was serving a two-year, five-month sentence at the time of his escape.

Willow Cree Healing Lodge is a minimum security federal institution located in Duck Lake.