Various trafficking and weapons charges laid in Buffalo Narrows after search

RCMP seized roughly 136 grams of crack cocaine, prescription drugs, two unsecured firearms, two pellet guns that replicate handguns, other weapons, and drug trafficking paraphernalia while executing a search warrant at a residence in on Cubby Street Buffalo Narrows.

The search occurred at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19. Police also arrested two occupants in the residence: Bernel McLeod, 39, and Kimberly McLeod, 59, both of Buffalo Narrows.

They both face multiple charges including two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, one count of trafficking, one count of possession of property obtained by crime less than or equal to $5,000, two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm, three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and one count of unlicensed possession of a restricted firearm/prohibited weapon with ammunition.

Bernel McLeod appeared in court on July 20 and was remanded until August 3, 2021. Kimberly McLeod will appear in court on August 11, 2021.