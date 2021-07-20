Province reports no cases of COVID-19 in North Central for second straight day

Saskatchewan health officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 in North Central, which includes Prince Albert, for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

There was one additional case reported in the adjacent North West.

This was among a total of 22 cases reported in the province.

Of the 49,472 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 242 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 10 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has seven active cases and North Central 3 has three active cases.

There were no additional deaths reported Tuesday. There have been 575 deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

There are currently 55 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. Of the 45 reported as receiving in patient care, seven are in North Central. Of the 10 people reported as being in intensive care, one is in North Central.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 25, or 2.1 cases per 100,000 population. This marks the lowest seven-day average since October 13, 2020.

Another 42 recoveries were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,613.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,892 cases are from the North area (4,733 North West, 4,549 North Central and 1,610 North East).

There were 1,151 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan yesterday. As of July 20, there have been 945,617 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,353,307.

There were 113 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Tuesday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

There were 64 doses administered with zone of residence information pending,

According to the province, 74 per cent of those 12 and over have received their first dose and 59 per cent of those 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

638 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are still 638 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of July 19.

This was among 12,314 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 84 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 83 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,830 identified VOCs.

There were 154 new lineage results reported today. Of the 7,961 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 7,027 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 419 are Gamma (P.1) and 505 are Delta (B.1.617.2).