Paper Excellence donates to Prince Albert Model Forest

Paper Excellence recently donated $2,000 to the Prince Albert Model Forest to help fund planting work done in response to damage caused by winter last year.



The Prince Albert Model Forest (PAMF) is a non-profit partnership of forest users committed to the sustainability of Saskatchewan’s forests through research, education and the equitable sharing of forest resources.



“We’re happy to make this donation because the Prince Albert Model Forest’s commitment to the sustainability of Saskatchewan’s forests closely echoes our own,” said Graham Kissack, VP EH&S and Corporate Communications in a release last week.



“100% of Paper Excellence’s fibre supply is currently assessed as low risk using the FSC® standard. We are a strong supporter of supply chain transparency through recognized, third party certification systems that are independently verified to ensure fibre meets important standards of conservation and sustainability.”



“We appreciate Paper Excellence making this donation,” said Peter Friedrichsen, General Manager, Prince Albert Model Forest.

“With this funding, we will make some important on-the-ground investments that will benefit parks and communities in Prince Albert for years to come.”