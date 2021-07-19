Province reports no cases of COVID-19 in North Central on Monday

Saskatchewan health officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 in North Central, which includes Prince Albert, on Monday.

However, one case with pending residence was assigned to the North Central zone.

There was one additional case reported in the adjacent North East and two in the North West.

This was among a total of 16 cases reported in the province.

Of the 49,450 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 262 are considered active.

North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 11 active cases. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has seven active cases and North Central 3 has three active cases.

There were no additional deaths reported Monday and there have been 575 deaths related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

There are currently 55 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province. Of the 46 reported as receiving in patient care, seven are in North Central. Of the nine people reported as being in intensive care, one is in North Central.

The current seven-day average for new cases is 26, or 2.1 cases per 100,000 population. This marks the lowest seven-day average since October 13, 2020.

Another 37 recoveries were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 48,613.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,890 cases are from the North area (4,731 North West, 4,549 North Central and 1,610 North East)

There were 902 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan yesterday. As of July 19, there have been 944,466 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.

There were 2,704 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 1,350,671.

There were 78 doses administered in the North Central Zone reported on Monday. Doses were also administered in the adjacent North East, North West, Far North East, Far North West, Central West, Central East, South West, South East, South Central, Regina and Saskatoon.

There were 86 doses administered with zone of residence information pending,

According to the province, 74 per cent of those 12 and over have received their first dose and 59 per cent of those 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

638 total variants of concern identified in North Central

There are currently 638 confirmed variants of concern (VOC) cases identified by the province in the North Central zone as of July 19.

This was among 12,312 variants of concern identified by screening in Saskatchewan to date. Other regions with identified cases included Regina, Saskatoon, Far North East, Central West, Central East, South West, South Central and South East. There are currently 84 cases with area of residency pending.

There are 82 variants identified in the adjacent North East zone.

Regina led the province with 4,832 identified VOCs.

There were no new lineage results reported today. Of the 7,807 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 6,963 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 10 are Beta (B.1.351), 410 are Gamma (P.1) and 424 are Delta (B.1.617.2).