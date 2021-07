A 19-year-old woman from the Carrot River area has been pronounced dead following a collision with a school bus roughly 3 km north of the community on Hwy 23.

Carrot River RCMP, fire services and EMS were called to the scene at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The woman was the lone occupant of a car that collided with a school bus transporting 12 adults from a gathering in the area.

The bus driver and passengers were not injured in the collision. RCMP say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.