Province reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, including 13 in Far North West

Health officials reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 114 recoveries and no new deaths.

Healthcare workers also administered 6,406 new vaccine doses, 933 of which were first doses.

The North Central Zone reported two new cases and two recoveries. The region’s active case total remains unchanged at 25. Both new cases were in Prince Albert.

North Central Zone 1 has seven active cases, while Zone 3 has five, and Prince Albert has 13.

The Far North East was fighting off a COVID outbreak, but the number of new cases in the region remains low. On Sunday, health officials reported just two new cases in the area, along with 58 recoveries. That dropped the region’s active case total to 41.

However, there was a small spike in the Far North West, where 13 new cases were reported, and only two recoveries. There are now 43 active cases in the area.

Far North Central reported no new cases and three recoveries. There are just four active cases in the area.

The North East Zone reported no new cases or recoveries. There are six active cases in the area.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 26 new cases per day over the past seven days. The seven day average was 43 one week ago.

There are 282 active cases across the province. The Saskatoon Zone has the highest total with 52, followed by the Far North West with 43, and the Regina Zone with 37.