Province reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, including 10 in North Central

Health officials reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 55 new recoveries and no new deaths.

The province also reported 9,426 new vaccine doses administered, 1,569 of which were first doses.

The North Central Zone reported 10 new cases, three of which were in Prince Albert. The remaining seven came in North Central Zone 1. The region also reported nine new recoveries.

There are now 13 active cases in Prince Albert, seven in Zone 1, and five in Zone 3.

The Far North East reported just one new case on Saturday, along with three recoveries. There are now 97 active cases in the area.

The Far North West reported one new case and six recoveries, bringing their active case total to 32.

Far North Central reported no new cases or recoveries. There are seven active cases in the region.

The North East Zone also reported no new cases or recoveries. It has six active cases.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 24 new cases per day over the past seven days. The seven day average was 44 one week ago.