Province reports two new COVID-19 deaths in Friday update

Health officials reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with 12 recoveries and two new deaths.

A patient in their 60s from the North West Zone and another in their 70s from the Far North East died after testing positive for COVID-19. The province did not release additional details about either case.

A total of 575 Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

North Central reported two new cases and four more recoveries, dropping the active case total in the region to 24.

Prince Albert reported one of those new cases. The other was in North Central Zone 3. Prince Albert now has 15 active cases. North Central Zone 1 has four, while Zone 3 has five.

The Far North West reported three new cases and five new recoveries. There are now 37 active cases in the region.

The Far North East reported one new case and no new recoveries. There are now 99 active cases in the region.

Far North Central reported no new cases and one recovery, but had two assigned to the region that were announced earlier in the week without a location. There are now seven active cases in the area.

The North East Zone reported no new cases or recoveries. There continues to be six active cases in the area.

As of Friday, Saskatchewan has 380 active cases. The Far North East has the highest number with 99, followed by the Regina Zone with 57 and the Saskatoon Zone with 53.

There are 53 patients in hospital with COVID-19, nine of which are in intensive care. One of those ICU patients is in North Central.

Saskatchewan has reported an average of 25 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past seven days. One week ago, the seven day average was 45.