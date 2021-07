A 33-year-old man wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Prince Albert has been arrested in Nunavut.

Corey Clarke, 33, was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant by Baker Lake RCMP on Thursday. Clarke faces a second degree murder charge in connection with the death of 29-year-old Natasha Ross on May 24.

Arrangements have been made to transport Clarke back to Prince Albert. Police say the public and members of the media were instrumental in helping officers locate and arrest him.