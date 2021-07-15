Weekly crop report – For June 29 to July 5, 2021

Ministry of Agriculture

With very little recent rainfall and a long stretch of hot temperatures, crops are rapidly advancing across the province. Twenty-seven per cent of fall cereals are in the dough maturity stage while 40 per cent of spring cereals are in the heading stage. Sixty per cent of canola and mustard are flowering and 38 per cent of pulse crops are in the podding stage.

The continued lack of moisture combined with hot temperatures last week caused significant damage to many crops. Yield potential and crop quality will be impacted in many regions. Crops are stunted, thin, yellowing in colour and are prematurely drying down in many areas of the province due to the heat stress and lack of moisture. Significant rainfall is needed soon to allow crops to properly fill and avoid irreparable crop damage.

Topsoil moisture levels across the province have continued to deteriorate due to the extended period of hot, dry and windy weather. Cropland topsoil moisture is currently rated as zero per cent surplus, 18 per cent adequate, 51 per cent short and 31 per cent very short. Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as zero per cent surplus, 13 per cent adequate, 44 per cent short and 43 per cent very short.

Rainfall last week ranged from nil to 21 mm in the Wynyard, Rosetown and Porcupine Plain areas. Much of the province did not receive any rainfall, or received very small amounts that will not make a difference to topsoil moisture levels.

Despite the lack of growth on hay land, livestock producers continue with haying operations. Twenty-two per cent of hay crop is cut, while 14 per cent has been baled or put into silage. Hay quality is currently rated as six per cent excellent, 50 per cent good, 32 per cent fair and 12 per cent poor. Estimated yields so far are considerably lower than anticipated, with many producers indicating a second cut will not happen this year.

Pasture conditions continue to decline with the recent hot temperatures and are now rated as one per cent excellent, 11 per cent good, 32 per cent fair, 38 per cent poor and 18 per cent very poor.

Crop damage this past week is attributed to the extremely dry soil conditions, hot temperatures, strong winds and feeding from gophers and grasshoppers. Some producers have begun to spray for grasshoppers in pulse crops and hay stands.

Farmers are busy applying fungicides if warranted, moving cattle to market, scouting for pests, fixing equipment and hoping for rain.

We would like to remind producers the Farm Stress Line is available for support if you need it. The Farm Stress Line is a confidential service, available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week, toll-free at 1-800-667-4442. Calls are answered by Mobile Crisis Services Regina, a non-profit, community-based agency and there is no call display.

Northeast Saskatchewan

The extended period of hot and dry weather conditions last week has taken a toll on many crops in the northeastern region. Yield potential has already been impacted with many crops showing symptoms of heat stress. Some crops are thin and stunted and are prematurely advancing and drying down. However, some areas of the region are reporting that the crops remain in good shape but will need rain soon to help them further develop and fill.

Very little rainfall was received last week, ranging from trace amounts to 21 mm in the Porcupine Plain area. The Humboldt, Garrick and Vonda areas reported 1 mm of rain while the Tisdale, Birch Hills and Arborfield areas reported 2 mm.

Topsoil moisture conditions have severely declined in the region and significant rain is needed soon to replenish the topsoil and allow for crops to fill. Crop land topsoil moisture is rated as zero per cent surplus, 20 per cent adequate, 53 per cent short and 27 per cent very short. Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture is rated as zero per cent surplus, 20 per cent adequate, 51 per cent short and 29 per cent very short. Crop District 8A is reporting that 38 per cent of the cropland and 45 per cent of the hay land and pasture is very short topsoil moisture at this time.

Haying progress is the most advanced in the province with 31 per cent of the hay crop cut and 11 per cent baled or put into silage. Hay quality is rated as 10 per cent excellent, 60 per cent good and 30 per cent fair. Yields at this time are expected to be lower than normal, although some wetter areas are hoping for average yields. Pasture conditions are worsening due to the lack of moisture and hot temperatures and are currently rated as two per cent excellent, 15 per cent good, 30 per cent fair, 42 per cent poor and 11 per cent very poor.

The majority of crop damage this past week is due to lack of moisture, strong winds, gophers and insects such as grasshoppers.

Farmers are busy haying, fixing equipment, applying fungicides if warranted and hoping for rain.

Northwest Saskatchewan

Crops in the region are quickly advancing thanks to the recent long stretch of hot and dry weather. However, the hot weather has taken a toll on crops that were already stressed from lack of moisture. There are reports of crops that are prematurely ripening and showing symptoms of heat stress. Some canola fields that were flowering last week have suffered from heat blast damage. Rain is needed soon in the region to help fill later seeded crops and to replenish the topsoil.

Much of the region did not receive any rainfall, although the Turtleford area reported 20 mm, the Mayfair area 3 mm and the North Battleford and Spiritwood areas 8 mm.

Topsoil moisture conditions are deteriorating thanks to the hot temperatures, strong winds and lack of moisture. Cropland topsoil moisture conditions are rated as zero per cent surplus, 21 per cent adequate, 60 per cent short and 19 per cent very short. Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated as zero per cent surplus, 23 per cent adequate, 54 per cent short and 23 per cent very short. Crop District 9AW is reporting that 28 per cent of the cropland and 31 per cent of the hay land and pasture is very short topsoil moisture at this time.

Haying operations continue in the region, although yields are expected to be considerably less than normal. Some producers are not expecting a second cut. Twenty-two per cent of the hay crop has been cut and 13 per cent is baled or put into silage. Hay quality is rated as eight per cent excellent, 51 per cent good, eight per cent fair and 33 per cent poor.

Pastures are browning from the heat and the reduced carrying capacity is already impacting livestock. Pasture conditions are currently rated as six per cent excellent, 19 per cent good, 32 per cent fair, 32 per cent poor and 11 per cent very poor.

Crop damage this week is due to the extreme lack of moisture, strong winds, hot temperatures and pests such as gophers. Some producers have been applying insecticides for grasshoppers in pulse, cereal and hay crops.

Farmers are busy haying, applying pesticides as needed, scouting crops, fixing equipment and hoping for rain.