Province reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, nine recoveries, no deaths in Thursday update

Health officials reported another 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with nine recoveries and no new deaths.

The province also reported 7,787 more vaccine doses administered, 1,367 of which were first doses. Roughly 73 per cent of eligible residents have received their first dose, and roughly 57 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The North Central Zone reported no new cases on Thursday, and one new recovery. There are now 26 active cases in the region.

Prince Albert has 16 of those active cases. North Central Zone 1 has six, while Zone 3 has four.

The three far north regions reported a combined nine new cases, five of which were in the Far North East. There are now 98 active cases in that area.

The Far North West reported three new cases and two recoveries. The province also assigned one case to the region that was previously announced without residency information. There are now 39 active cases in the area.

Far North Central reported one new case and no recoveries. They have six active cases in the area.

The North East Zone reported one new case and three recoveries. There are now six active cases in the area.

The Far North East continues to have the highest number of active cases with 98, followed by the Regina Zone with 55, and the Saskatoon Zone with 49.

The South Central Zone has the lowest number of active cases with two.

Saskatchewan has 373 active cases, with an average of 27 new cases reported per day over the last week.