Mason’s Story

I wish to give a MEDi® robot to the children’s hospital

Mason, wish granted 2018

leukemia

Mason was born on Oct. 10, 2010 (10/10/10), which happened to be his favourite number. He was a happy kid and loved to smile. Like many boys his age, Mason enjoyed spending time outside, playing with his dog, camping, swimming, fishing and going for car rides.

In 2016, Mason was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and his entire world quickly changed.

Due to his critical illness, Mason was eligible to have a wish granted by Make-A-Wish®. In November of 2017, the seven-year-old from Prince Albert, Sask. wished to give a humanoid robot called MEDi® to Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon and name it “Nurse Mason”. Mason wanted to be a nurse when he grew up and felt the robot would bring children comfort during their medical procedures. Sadly, he passed away before he could give the robot to the hospital.

As a lasting tribute to the young boy and his courageous battle with cancer, Mason’s family donated Nurse Mason to Royal University Hospital’s pediatric unit during an emotional ceremony on Sept. 5, 2018.

“Mason was a generous little boy with a very big heart,” says Allyson Toye, regional manager, Make-A-Wish® Saskatchewan. “We are delighted that his wish to help other children through their challenging medical journeys will come true and want to thank his family, and our incredible donors, partners and supporters, for making it possible. Mason would have been so grateful and beyond excited.”

The donated robot lives in the pediatric unit at Saskatchewan Health Authority’s Royal University Hospital and is used to help young patients cope with their treatments.

Hope is essential for children with critical illnesses and you can unlock its life-changing power.

